New knives for Counter-Strike 2 leak: Kukri and Twinblade

Following the release of Counter-Strike 2’s limited beta, data miners have discovered two new knives in the game files, which could appear in the CS:GO sequel.

the knives in Counter-Strike they are one of the most coveted cosmetics by the community. This is because they replace the game’s default skin and it is the weapon that is seen the most in the game. Unlike weapons, we cannot drop them and be picked up by other users, so they will always be unique to us.

In the same way, they are a very rare item since we have to be lucky or throw our wallet at the computer to buy them in the Steam market.

The article continues after the announcement.

Over the years, Valve has added different knives, but since 2019 no new ones have been released. However, with the release of Counter-Strike 2 in summer, it seems that we will have two knives on the way.

New knives in Counter-Strike 2 are leaked

The person who raised the alarm was the Twitter user pDylan002 and it was confirmed by the reputed data miner Gabe Follower. According to both, Valve is working on two new knife models for Counter-Strike 2.

Kukri knife in Counter-Strike 2

The first is the Kukri. A Kukri is a knife with a large curved blade, originating in real life from Nepal and quite popular in South Asia.

The article continues after the announcement.

They are large knives, similar to the bowie knife that is already in Counter-Strike, or a machete.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Twinblade knife in Counter-Strike 2

The second knife discovered in the CS2 game files is the “Twinblade”. As its name indicates in English, this knife has two distinct blades that are connected at the hilt.

This makes it two-pronged which looks like it could do quite a bit of damage.

Unlike the previous one, this knife does not have a real counterpart. Most of the knives within Counter-Strike have always been inspired by something that already exists.

At the time of writing that news, it is unknown when they will be released or if it will arrive with the release of Counter-Strike 2 in the summer of 2023.