New make siren eyes technique: know what it is and how to do it | Beauty Trends

You know that make-up with striking eyes that some celebrities have been showing around? It is part of the new technique called siren eyes: a make-up style that elongates the eyes through eyeliner and shadows in neutral tones.

The trend is booming in TikTok videos and even on the red carpet – Anitta, Megan Fox, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are some of the celebrities who have been parading with their siren eyes at events and awards.

And, if you enjoy series, you’ve probably noticed that Euphoria girls are fans of siren eyes too!

This technique has been successful because, in addition to having a hypnotizing effect that transforms the look, it is very simple to do, since it uses few products. As a result, your expression becomes more intense and seductive.

Want to learn how to make the famous mermaid eyes? Then follow this tutorial:

1.Apply Palette Diamond’s warm or shimmering brown eyeshadow.

2. With the Eyeliner Pen Fine Tip Black, draw a thin line towards the end of the eyebrow to make a more elongated line.

3.Using a concave highlighting brush, apply the Palette Diamond eyeshadow in an earthy brown tone and blend it along the entire liner, from the mobile eyelid to the tip on the outer part of the eye.

4.Finish with the False Eyelash Effect Eyelash Mascara.

Did you see how easy it is to turn into a mermaid following this step by step?

If you liked it, check out other makeup tutorials we’ve already taught here, like this romantic and delicate makeup. Soon, we will bring other techniques and trends that are on the rise. Don’t miss it!