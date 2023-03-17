New Marvel stories keep repeating the same WandaVision mistake

In new stories with magical characters, Marvel makes the same mistake as WandaVision, much criticized by the most hardcore core fans.

However, there is one specific mistake that the MCU made in relation to the comics, going against years of history, which, after its miscarriage in WandaVisionnow expands to the pages of comic books as well, angering fans who criticized the MCU blunder.

In WandaVisionin the post-credits scene, it is possible to see the Scarlet Witch in her astral form browsing the Darkhold, while her physical form, in consciousness, has tea while walking around the house.

It turns out that, decades ago in the comics, it was established that, when using the astral form, the user loses control of his physical body, which is completely unprotected. No wonder Doctor Strange himself often casts protective spells or puts someone else in charge of his body when using his astral form.

This was a basic core concept, which the first Doctor Strange movie, while not directly explaining it, used it correctly, but that WandaVision ignored in every way.

It turns out that this has been extending to recent Marvel comics where Doctor Strange himself has been able to use his astral and physical forms at the same time, as in the recent The Amazing Spider-Man #25 and Hulk (2021) #13, something that has not was meant to exist, as imposed by the character’s own comics.

An “excuse” for this to happen is that Strange is fast and skilled enough to coexist in two places at the same time, although it is not a very well accepted nor official justification, being more an attempt to explain the sudden change in these established concepts there are. decades.

What do you think? Comment down below and stay tuned here on marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Legacy interviewed legendary actor Laurence Fishburne!

It’s with great pride that we at Marvel Legacy share our first interview of 2023, which was quite simply with the iconic Laurence Fishburne! Yes, we interviewed Morpheus from the Matrix trilogy and so many other classics!

The actor, who voiced the Silver Surfer in the 2007 Fantastic Four movie, returns to the Marvel universe thanks to the animation Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur!

Where Laurence serves as an executive producer and also voices one of the characters, the mighty Beyonder! In addition to him, the interview also features Steve Loter, renowned producer and animator who has already commanded animations such as “Kim Possible” and “Penguins of Madagascar”.

Watch the interview right below and mark your calendar: the animation arrives at Brazilian Disney+ on March 15th!

Listen to LegadoCast

MORE ABOUT WANDAVISION

WandaVision it is the most unusual project in the entire history of Marvel Studios, and with each detail revealed, the weirder and more exciting it gets. The series went through several changes in the MCU schedule, until it was advanced and gained a premiere date in January 15, 2021.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones) while Jac Schaeffer is the lead writer and showrunner. The cast features the return of familiar MCU faces like Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Paul Bettany (Vision), Kat Dennings (Darcy) and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo). Finally, we have Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Kathryn Hahn (Agnes) and Evan Peters, from the X-Men, back as Quicksilver. The nine episodes of WandaVision are all available on Disney+, run there to watch!



