New massacre of Ukrainian civilians due to Russian bombing: at least 14 dead in Odessa after double attack

Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine on March 15, 2024. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region/Handout via Reuters

A Russian missile attack on Odessasouth of ukraineAt least I left this Friday 14 dead and 46 injuredAccording to local officials.

The first missile hit a house and a second missile landed when emergency teams reached the scene. one of the dead paramedic and a rescuer,

The attack happened while the Russian people were voting presidential election he almost certainly Vladimir Putin’s government will be extended for another six years The crackdown on dissent followed and the war in Ukraine extended into its third year.

Rescue workers carry a wounded colleague at the site of a Russian missile attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine on March 15, 2024. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region/Handout via Reuters

At least 10 Odessa homes and some emergency service equipment were damaged in the attack. FireAccording to the Ukrainian emergency service and the regional governor, oleh kipper,

Strategy to fire a second missile at the same location Objective to reach rescue teamIn military parlance known as double Impact, These attacks usually reach civilian,

Kipper announced that a day of mourning would be held in Odessa on Saturday, the second such commemoration in less than two weeks.

An injured rescue worker is seen at the site of a Russian missile attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine on March 15, 2024. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odessa/Handout region via Reuters

On March 2, a Russian drone attacked a high-rise building and killed 12 peoplebetween them five boys,

since last summer, Russia has intensified its attacks on OdessaA port city in the south of the country with a population of about one million.

The attacks have been mainly directed against port infrastructure, with the aim of disrupting the export of goods as Ukraine has managed to restore maritime navigation with several successful operations. Black Sea,

Moscow officials have also said they are targeting facilities where Ukrainian maritime drones are stored to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine shot down 27 martyred kamikaze drones launched by Russia against its territory, the Air Force said on Friday.

whole night, Two people died and three were injured in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia After Russia attacked a building FreelancerAccording to the regional governor serhiy borzov,

Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down 27 martyred drones Russia launched on areas of Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Khmelnitsky and Kiev,

The Air Force also said that Russian soldiers had fired eight missiles In eastern and central Ukraine, but did not give further details.

Russia has carried out regular airstrikes on population centers far behind the front lines of its two-year invasion of Ukraine.

(With information from AP and EFE)