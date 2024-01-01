New medical degrees and other official health titles

University Ministry has ordered official character Four degrees and five health master’s degrees. is one of them new medical degree of Loyola University of AndalusiaThe implementation of which has caused some controversy due to the opposition of the University of Seville.

This Saturday, the Official State Gazette certifies the official status of the title (private nature), which the Junta de Andalucía gave the green light to last November. In short, one of the main criticisms was the lack of publication in the BOE. miguel angel castraor, the Rector of the University of Seville, who condemned Loyola’s degree in medicine “legal” It had to first be approved by the Council of Ministers of the government and appear in the registry of universities, centers and degrees.

In the resolution of the Ministry of Universities by which the official nature of the new university degree titles is established, another health degree from Loyola University also appears, that is nursing, Similarly, the department led by Diana Morant has given the green light to the degree of veterinary doctor (San Antonio Catholic University, in Murcia) and biomedical Engineering (Antonio de Nebrija University of Madrid).

In parallel, the Official State Gazette this Saturday confirms the official status of five other health master’s degrees. Three of them are taught in Madrid, specifically at the European University (one of them). oncology nursing and another Psychological interventions in crisis situations, disasters and emergencies) and at the Antonio de Nebrija University (biomedicine, In Alcalá, the local university will offer official master’s degrees physical treatment In women’s health and pelvic health.

In return, universities have given the green light to university master’s degrees Psychological intervention in educational field At the International University of La Rioja.

Titles enable you to practice in health care

The University Ministry emphasizes that from now on these degrees will be implemented “Official Character” And will be valid in Spain. “They have academic and administrative implications, and in the event it results from applicable regulations, able to exercise About some regulated businesses,” he explains.

These titles will be collected in Registry of Universities, Centers and Degrees (RUCT). “Such registration shall constitute the initial consideration of a recognized title for established legal and regulatory purposes.”

“The titles will be Issued in the name of the King by the Rector of the concerned University, in accordance with the provisions of the existing rules, with clear reference to this agreement,” he concluded.