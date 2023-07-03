New milestone for Rihanna: 10 songs with 1 billion streams on Spotify in 7 years without a new album celebrities

celebritiesRihanna (35) proudly shared a new milestone in her music career on Instagram. She is the first artist to have 10 songs with a billion streams on Spotify.

This new record is even more notable because Rihanna hasn’t released a new album in over seven years. ‘Anti’ is from January 2016. She showcased her achievement on both Twitter and Instagram, writing “Bad Gal Billie…no new album…” in reference to her username ‘Bad Gal Riri’ and her ‘billionth streaming’.

Rihanna has already won nine Grammys, thirteen American Music Awards, and twelve Billboard Music Awards for her music. He has a total of six world records to his name.



In 2022, RiRi becomes America’s youngest female billionaire. And just one year later, his net worth was estimated at $1.4 billion, according to Investopedia. A large portion of Rihanna’s wealth is due to her hugely successful makeup company, Fenty Beauty.

The singer has previously confirmed that she plans to release her long-awaited ninth album before the end of 2023, keeping her fans in suspense for some time now.

