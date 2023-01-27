New Minecraft Legends Trailer Reaffirms PvP Suits It Too Well: Release Date And Details – Minecraft Legends

It probably won’t be the most popular game on Developer_Direct today, but it has proven be a game with a lot of personality. The developer studio, Blackbird Interactive, is developing Minecraft Legends and has been in development for quite a few months now. Today we have finally had a new gameplay trailer that reaffirms that the RPG suits him wonderfully.

Minecraft Legends will arrive on April 18, 2023

Xbox has shown off new Minecraft Legends content that you can see in the video above. They already confirmed the launch window last year with a cinematic trailer and said it was going to launch in spring 2023. At the end of the trailer you can see that Minecraft Legends will arrive next April 18th to the market.

This work will reach pc , ps4 , PS5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series X|S Y nintendoswitch and it is an RPG-type video game, action and adventure, with a touch strategic and tactical very nice that breaks with the traditional line of the original game that we already advanced last June. They also taught more aspects of the PvP section, which will be accompanied by a “story-driven campaign in which you must recover the Real World from an invasion of Piglins,” they point out from Xbox Wire. You’ll even “take part in 4v4 battles telling your friends, enemies, and more.”

What did we think of Minecraft Dungeons?

The Minecraft saga has expanded beyond the title developed by Mojang. In this case, we were able to do an analysis of Minecraft Dungeons and define it this way: “It can’t measure itself against other deeper games in the genre, but it doesn’t have to either. It feels fun and agile by itself, and anyway those who want to dedicate hours and hours to it will be able to find most interesting equipment as they improve their heroes and increase the difficulty”.