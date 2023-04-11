New movie with Johnny Depp already has a release date; know what to expect

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen in style in the new film “Jeanne du Barry”, directed by and starring French filmmaker and actress Maïwenn. The drama is based on the true story of Jeanne du Barry, the last mistress of King Louis XV at the Court of Versailles, and promises to be a great success in French cinema.

Johnny Depp rises after turbulent period

After a long and turbulent libel trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp returns to film with an important and challenging role: playing Louis XV, a monarch known for his numerous mistresses and scandals. In addition to Depp and Maïwenn in the lead roles, the film’s cast also includes Melvil Poupaud, Benjamin Lavernhe, India Hair and Pascal Greggory.

The official trailer for the film was released recently by French distributor Le Pacte and has already caused great anticipation among fans of the actor and filmmaker. Check it out below:

The film will be released in France on May 16, 2023 and will be shown in the opening session of the 76th Edition of the Festival de Cannes.

Jeanne du Barry Plot

The plot of “Jeanne du Barry” takes place in 18th century France and follows the life of Jeanne Bécu, an illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress who, through her beauty and cunning, won the heart of King Louis XV and became his last official mistress. The story is full of intrigue, power games and forbidden romance, and promises to hold the audience’s attention from beginning to end.

Despite still not having a release date in Brazil, “Jeanne du Barry” will certainly be one of the most talked about and anticipated films of the year, especially due to the triumphant return of Johnny Depp to the big screen after a troubled legal battle. It is worth keeping an eye on the news about this film and eagerly awaiting its debut on the big screen.

