new movies and series (April 2023)

April is here and brings with it an exciting array of new arrivals on HBO Max. Oficina da Net brings a complete list of releases for 2023, which include series, films and specials that promise to delight the public. Be prepared to binge watch your favorite series, discover new movies and enjoy the world of entertainment offered by HBO Max this month! Now, if you like to stay tuned for news on the platform, see what we already know about what arrives in the HBO Max catalogue.

The month of April is full of releases on HBO Max, among the highlights of the month is the premiere of the original series “Love and Death” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons. The seven-episode production will release the first three on April 27.

HBO Max also announces the highly anticipated fourth and final season of “BARRY,” its acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning original comedy series. With a total of eight episodes, the production stars and is directed by Bill Hader, who also won an Emmy and Directors Guild of America Awards. The season premiere takes place on April 16 at 11 pm, with two new episodes airing simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max. The remaining episodes will be broadcast on the following Sundays, until May 28. Get ready to say goodbye to this incredible series with a golden key!

Now, see what else is set to release on HBO Max in April 2023.

HBO Max releases in April 2023

Love and death;



11th of April

DEATH IN SILICON VALLEY (The Tetris Murders) | Documentary Series “The Tetris Murders” is a three-part documentary series that tells the shocking story of the brutal deaths of Tetris co-developer Vladimir Pokhiko and his family that rocked the Silicon Valley community in 1988. Although the case was initially ruled a murder-suicide, years later, new discoveries led investigators to uncover startling revelations. The series offers a fresh perspective on the case and delves into the mysterious circumstances surrounding these deaths, leaving audiences engaged and intrigued until the very end.



April 16th

Barry | Final Season (Comedy Series)

April 27th

Love and death | Season 1 (Miniseries)

Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and created by David E. Kelly, the series LOVE AND DEATH tells the true story of two couples, Candy and Pat Montgomery, and Betty and Allan Gore, who enjoy a quiet life in a small town in Texas . However, peace is shaken by an extramarital affair that triggers an act of violence. The cast consists of Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.

SERIES

bring back alice

Fired on Mars

Gotham Knights

The legacy

Pollos Sin Cabeza

NEW EPISODES

All American

All American: New Beginnings

Woman’s Strength

mariachi

Nehir: Fang of Love

Perry Mason

Rain Dogs

Succession

superman & louis

Young Sheldon

FILMS

I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Whitney Houston Story

The Mummies and the Lost Ring

The 355 Agents

The Legend of the Green Knight

bumblebee

Fatima: The Story of a Miracle

Mission Impossible

Mission Impossible 2

Mission Impossible 3

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

Mission Impossible: Fallout Effect

Panic

Scream 2

Scream 3

little mother

The call

The Call 2

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro

Supernatural: Chapter 2

DOCUMENTARIES

Moonage Daydream

Death in Silicon Valley

100 foot wave

ANIMATIONS AND ADULT SWIN

Bakugan

Juca | New Episodes

Legion of Super-Heroes | Seasons 1 and 2)

Greg’s World | Season 4

The Real World of Any Malu: Day One

Scooby Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster

Scooby Doo! in Where’s My Mummy

Sesame Street | Season 3

SPORTS

Paulistão 2023 | Finals

UEFA Champions League | Quarterfinals

March 2023 Netflix releases

Perry Mason | season 2

Succession | Season 4

The Last of Us | Final episode

The Black Belt The True Story of Fernando Tererê

Paulistão 2023 | Final phase

UEFA Champions League | round of 16

Films

Cursed Invitation

A Feast of Raging

The Guardian’s legend

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

eiffel

Big people

fight for justice

On the Edge of Tomorrow

Fantastic Mr. fox

The Crashers

Good Night Crashers

Premonition 3

The Karate Kid

Top Gun

All by Point

Series

FBoy Island Spain

Woman’s Strength

luimelia

mariachis

Rain Dogs

Superman & Lois | Season 3

new episodes

All American | season 5

All American: New Beginnings | season 2

Call Me Kat | Season 3

Kung Fu | Season 3

Nehir: Fang of Love

The Winchesters

Young Sheldon | season 6

Animation

The Crood Family Tree | season 2

Juco | new episodes

Summer and Todd: The Farmers

Meet the Botwheels | new episodes

Documentary

Just a Boy from Tupelo: Taking Elvis to the Big Screen

Game Theory with Bomani

Jones | Season 2 – new episodes

Anime and Adult Swim