new movies and series (April 2023)

April is here and brings with it an exciting array of new arrivals on HBO Max. Oficina da Net brings a complete list of releases for 2023, which include series, films and specials that promise to delight the public. Be prepared to binge watch your favorite series, discover new movies and enjoy the world of entertainment offered by HBO Max this month! Now, if you like to stay tuned for news on the platform, see what we already know about what arrives in the HBO Max catalogue.
The month of April is full of releases on HBO Max, among the highlights of the month is the premiere of the original series “Love and Death” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons. The seven-episode production will release the first three on April 27.
HBO Max also announces the highly anticipated fourth and final season of “BARRY,” its acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning original comedy series. With a total of eight episodes, the production stars and is directed by Bill Hader, who also won an Emmy and Directors Guild of America Awards. The season premiere takes place on April 16 at 11 pm, with two new episodes airing simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max. The remaining episodes will be broadcast on the following Sundays, until May 28. Get ready to say goodbye to this incredible series with a golden key!
Now, see what else is set to release on HBO Max in April 2023.
HBO Max releases in April 2023
11th of April
- DEATH IN SILICON VALLEY (The Tetris Murders) | Documentary Series
- “The Tetris Murders” is a three-part documentary series that tells the shocking story of the brutal deaths of Tetris co-developer Vladimir Pokhiko and his family that rocked the Silicon Valley community in 1988. Although the case was initially ruled a murder-suicide, years later, new discoveries led investigators to uncover startling revelations. The series offers a fresh perspective on the case and delves into the mysterious circumstances surrounding these deaths, leaving audiences engaged and intrigued until the very end.
April 16th
- Barry | Final Season (Comedy Series)
April 27th
- Love and death | Season 1 (Miniseries)
Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and created by David E. Kelly, the series LOVE AND DEATH tells the true story of two couples, Candy and Pat Montgomery, and Betty and Allan Gore, who enjoy a quiet life in a small town in Texas . However, peace is shaken by an extramarital affair that triggers an act of violence. The cast consists of Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist and Elizabeth Marvel.
SERIES
- bring back alice
- Fired on Mars
- Gotham Knights
- The legacy
- Pollos Sin Cabeza
NEW EPISODES
- All American
- All American: New Beginnings
- Woman’s Strength
- mariachi
- Nehir: Fang of Love
- Perry Mason
- Rain Dogs
- Succession
- superman & louis
- Young Sheldon
FILMS
- I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Whitney Houston Story
- The Mummies and the Lost Ring
- The 355 Agents
- The Legend of the Green Knight
- bumblebee
- Fatima: The Story of a Miracle
- Mission Impossible
- Mission Impossible 2
- Mission Impossible 3
- Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol
- Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation
- Mission Impossible: Fallout Effect
- Panic
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- little mother
- The call
- The Call 2
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro
- Supernatural: Chapter 2
DOCUMENTARIES
- Moonage Daydream
- Death in Silicon Valley
- 100 foot wave
ANIMATIONS AND ADULT SWIN
- Bakugan
- Juca | New Episodes
- Legion of Super-Heroes | Seasons 1 and 2)
- Greg’s World | Season 4
- The Real World of Any Malu: Day One
- Scooby Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster
- Scooby Doo! in Where’s My Mummy
- Sesame Street | Season 3
SPORTS
- Paulistão 2023 | Finals
- UEFA Champions League | Quarterfinals
