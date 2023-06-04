New movies on Netflix: Ad Astra, The Godfather Coda and The House of the Spirits – De Lagarde

, Today , reading time 3 minutes ,

We have given a list of many recently released movies on Netflix. Also this week: Brad Pitt’s first time in space, an edited version of the third Godfather and ‘whitewashing’ South America.

ad Astra (2019)

Actor: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland

Directed by: James Gray

is following her of the oceanColleague George Clooney (Solaris, gravity) and Matt Damon (Martian, interstellarvoiced by Brad Pitt ad Astra First time in space. the movie reminds me a bit interstellar (Both were shot by Dutch cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema and look great), though Pitt’s psychological sci-fi drama – perhaps due to its fairly simple story and minimal acting – was received with more division. ad Astra follows the space travel of astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt), who, after discovering a major threat to our solar system, sets off for Neptune to track down his father (Tommy Lee Jones) – who has been killed at fifteen. Haven’t heard from for years. The film was directed by James Gray (The Lost City of Z), whose recent directorial work armageddon time (2022) can be streamed on Skyshowtime from June 22. Also read our previous review ad Astra,

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020)

Actor: Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia

Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola saw the crack The Godfather: Part III (a title he himself hated) never as a full sequel but as an epilogue. In 2020, he seized the opportunity to make a new version of the film, adding the original title. Don’t expect never-before-seen visuals, though reduxversion of Apocalypse Now: The difference is in the structure and the things that were left out. The revised structure doesn’t make Sofia Coppola’s acting any better, and the loss of Robert Duvall can no longer be accommodated, but the code Lowers the extra fat – especially in the beginning, so that it gets a little faster and has a little more speed for less playing time. Fortunately, the classic quote (‘When I thought I was out, they pull me back in’) remains intact. And so even the film’s biggest haters can afford a careful rewatch.

house of spirits (1993)

Actor: Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jeremy Irons

Directed by: Bill August

The controversy surrounding the phenomenon of ‘whitewashing’ is very evident today thanks to social media, but it has certainly existed for a very long time. This was one of the reasons why in 1993 the (American) public had little interest in the epic house of spiritsDespite all the talent behind the scenes (directed by two-time Palme d’Or winner Bill August). In the multi-decade drama about a Chilean family, three women (whose names ironically refer to the color white) are played by Meryl Streep (big little lie), Glenn Close (Wife) and Winona Ryder (stranger things, According to critics, the suspense that was present in the novel, based on which the film – which coincidentally fared better in Europe – was also largely missing in the adaptation. Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer, known for Mister. RobotMade her acting debut in the play as a younger version of her mother’s character.