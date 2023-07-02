New movies on Netflix: Gone Girl, Paprika and The Squid and the Whale – De Lagarde

, Today , reading time 3 minutes

We list several recently released movies on Netflix. This Week With: Predecessors startBen Affleck’s missing wife and Noah Baumbach’s breakthrough.

Capsicum (2006)

Voices: Megumi Hayashibara, Toru Emori, Katsunosuke Horii

Director: Satoshi Kon

© Sony Pictures

The enigmatic and therefore sometimes quite difficult to follow animated film about dreaming and influencing dreams was labeled by some connoisseurs as a minor masterpiece. And famous filmmakers like Christopher Nolan also appear Capsicum to praise: at the time of the release of start (2010) Several critics noted that the two films have so many similarities that it can hardly be a coincidence. In the fantasy film we see how psychiatrist Atsuko Chiba tries to help a detective and steps into her recurring dreams as her alter ego Paprika. She does so with the help of a discarded futuristic machine called the DC Mini, which is stolen shortly after and eventually causes the dream world and our reality to collide. Capsicum Based on the novel by Yasutaka Tsutsui, now a TV adaptation by Cathy Yan (birds of prey) is under development on Amazon.

GoNe Girl (2014)

Actor: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris

Director: David Fincher

© 20th Century Fox

David Fincher’s dark psychological thriller (his new film murderer will be released on Netflix November 10 with Michael Fassbender), in which Gillian Flynn’s script (based on her own book) is all set to impress both main characters, and Rosamund Pike makes her first real (and Oscar-winning) appearance. nominated for) makes a special appearance in a starring role. Role. This will lead her to beautiful roles in films a private war And radioactive, the central secret of gone girl revolves around the disappearance of Amy (Pike), a children’s book author. Her husband Nick (Ben Affleck) is immediately named as the prime suspect and thus ends up in a huge media circus, something that Affleck himself – especially during the heyday of ‘Bennifer’ – was concerned about. Have enough experience too. Gillian Flynn recently created the series utopia for Amazon, but it would be better to watch the dark film adaptation written by him on HBO Max sharp objectswhich is more consistent gone girl,

squid and whale (2005)

Actor: Jeff Daniels, Laura Linney, Jesse Eisenberg

Director: Noah Baumbach

© Sony Pictures / Samuel Goldwyn Films

Noah Baumbach’s major breakthrough film, which earned the writer-director several awards and nominations for the screenplay. in semi-biography squid and whaleShot mostly freehand on 16mm film for a one-of-a-kind home video experience, we see the results of a messy divorce between two writers (Jeff Daniels) the newsroom and laura linney ozark) in the 1980s, and its effects on his two children (from Jesse Eisenberg) Fleishman is in trouble plays the role of the eldest son). It sounds like heavy stuff, but as we’re accustomed to from Baumbach, there’s also a lot of bittersweet humor in the script. The director has now forged a solid working relationship with Netflix, where he Meyerowitz Stories, marriage story and recently white noise made. In that second title, he also analyzed a chaotic divorce, which earned him a second Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay at the time.