New movies on Netflix: I Want to Dance with Somebody, Want the Crocodile and The Space Between – De Lagarde

Today

We list several recently released movies on Netflix. Along this week: a singing alligator, a Whitney Houston biopic, and Kelsey Grammer as a rock musician.

Lyle, Lyale crocodile (will be crocodile) (2022)

Actor: Shawn Medes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu

Director: Will Speck and Josh Gordon

It’s not a bad family movie from the author of How to Train Your Dragon and Puss in Boots, about a boy (Winslow Fegley) who has moved to New York and who makes a special discovery in the family’s new home: a Crocodiles who can’t talk can talk. can sing. He turns out to be a flamboyant illusionist (Javier Bardem), who can’t get over his stage fright. Lil Lil’ Crocodile doesn’t reach the level of the Paddington films, also about a particular animal in the human world, but younger audiences prefer musical animation films like Joe Sing, which is also about animals singing at a talent show. Yes, they’ll probably still enjoy themselves. Brett Gelman (conspiracy theorist Murray in Stranger Things) plays an unfriendly neighbor who hates Lyle, and singer Shawn Mendes can be heard as Lyle. In the Dutch spoken version, titled Vild de Krokodil, care is taken to hear Soy Kroon (recently featured in OEE, I Gro) as the crocodile.

whitney houston: i wanna dance with somebody (2022)

Actor: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders

Director: Cassin Lemons

After the beautiful documentary about Tina Turner, Netflix is ​​now taking a look at another iconic singer who is unfortunately no longer with us. whitney houston: i wanna dance with somebody It tells the life story of the singer who died in 2012, who like Turner was often in the news because of her tumultuous marriage. with acting (from Naomi Ackie no one owns It works great, despite the fact that she doesn’t really look like Houston) and the music (mostly Houston’s voice used for singing) is fine, but Anthony McCarten’s screenplay (which was first) Bohemian Rhapsody Pende) ultimately results in a fairly conventional biopic that neatly catalogs all the ups and downs, resulting in reasonably high Lifetime content. Nothing really bad, but in the end it doesn’t add much to a strong documentary Whitney from Kevin McDonald (last king of scotland) that came out four years ago.

the spacebech (2021)

Actor: Kelsey Grammer, Jackson White, William Fichtner

Director: Rachel Winter

Kelsey Grammer loves to sing, both on stage and on television. For example, they performed the title song from Frasier (Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs). So it’s especially funny to see the actor who everyone knows primarily as the squeaky clean TV psychiatrist turn out to be a very eccentric person who—and according to many people, The Beach Boys singer— The songwriter is inspired by Brian Wilson, in a comedy drama film that coincidentally tries so hard. The strange thing is that in the end only a few were really fascinated. Set in the mid-1990s, the film follows musician Mickey Adams (Grammer) who has lost his grip on reality (he sees sound opening and slamming doors as an art form). A young employee of a record label (Jackson White) is allowed to meet her in order to persuade her to terminate her contract. Coincidentally, Grammer is now working on a ten-part revival of Frasier, which is presumably coming here on Skyshowtime.