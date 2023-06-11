New Movies on Netflix: The Big Short, Spider-Man and The Addams Family – The Lagarde

, , Today , reading time 3 minutes ,

We have given a list of many recently released movies on Netflix. With this week: A terrible family, a satirical look at the credit crunch, and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man.

The Big Short (2015)

Actor: Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling

Directed by: Adam McKay

Of the big short Director Adam McKay, who at the time was known for corny Will Ferrell vehicles, made an unexpected genre leap: in the drama film, a serious subject is taken up, albeit in a satirical and unorthodox way (like the financial sector). The people responded with an impending credit crunch). And he’s managed to assemble an impressive cast for it: An Oscar nominee Christian Bale leads the ensemble and is surrounded by Brad Pitt, Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling. By explaining a complex crisis in an easily digestible manner, in which the viewer is sometimes even addressed directly, increased the big short to a critical and commercial success. McKay used for his later films (vice president, don’t look up) has a similar sarcastic tone and reappears as the series’ producer succession (Involved big smallactor Jeremy Strong) again in the financial world.

The Addams Family (1991)

Actor: Raul Julia, Angelica Huston, Christina Ricci

Directed by: Barry Sonnenfeld

After a 1960s newspaper strip and TV series, Barry Sonnenfeld—the cameraman then best known as the Coen brothers’ protégé—brought the Addams family their first success in cinema with his directorial debut in 1991. In the film, the macabre family tries to find out if the returned Fester is really Father Gomez’s lost brother, though the plot doesn’t amount to much: it mainly deals with Raúl Julia, Angelica with surprisingly dark humor and It’s all about the right casting. Huston in particular (who has great chemistry as a couple madly in love) and then-10-year-old Christina Ricci stand out. Thanks to a sort of Mandela effect, many people still think Tim Burton directed the film, but he quit at the time and recently rematched via the Netflix series. WednesdayWhich quite unexpectedly became the most watched series on the VOD service.

Spider Man-trilogy

Actor: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco

Directed by: Sam Raimi

After director Sam Raimi released his film adaptation shadow (later made with Alec Baldwin) couldn’t get off the ground, he decided to make a film around a superhero that he created himself (Black person, After more than ten years, he re-entered the genre with (first) Spider ManTrilogy, which is now available on Netflix. Compared to recent Marvel movies, the trilogy now looks a bit ridiculous — look at Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin outfit, for example — but the relationships between the characters as well as the pathos are still fine. And everything feels – more than recently doctor strangeThe movie – vintage Raimi sort of thing: The scene in the second movie where Alfred Molina’s character gets overpowered by the tentacles has a really cool Evil Dead vibe, including the camera sweeps and crash zooms. With the addition of Raimi films to Netflix, his Spider-Man collection is complete again, with Tobey Maguire also appearing as the character in the most recent live-action film. no way home,