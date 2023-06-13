New music for the Beatles thanks to AI

The famous foursome, consisting of Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon, will soon release new material for the last time. Sir Paul McCartney told BBC Radio 4 that he used artificial intelligence on the Beatles’ latest record. Starting with an old demo sung by John Lennon, technology was used to mimic his voice. “We’ve just finished the song and it’ll be released this year,” says McCartney.

lennon’s last tape

McCartney has yet to reveal the title of the song, but the latest record may well be the finished version. Now and then Could be a John Lennon composition from 1978. Shortly before the British singer died, he recorded a cassette of songs for The Beatles on his piano in his New York apartment. Fifteen years after his death, in 1995, Yoko Ono, Lennon’s widow, delivered the cassette to McCartney with a view to reuniting the band.

And it came. That year, The Beatles released their first new material in twenty-five years. Two songs from that cassette under the direction of producer Jeff Lynne, free as a Bird And real love, cleaned up and released. still wanted the band Now and then release, but they pushed the song aside after an unsuccessful studio session. McCartney later shared that band member Harrison called the song junk and did not want to finish it. “Because of Beatles democracy, we didn’t go ahead with the song,” McCartney said.

AI is taking over

According to McCartney, artificial intelligence is the future and he shares this opinion with many artists. The single was released in April this year heart on my sleeve, a duet between Drake and The Weeknd. It seemed so, because both the singers have nothing to do with the song. The song, created by artificial intelligence, reached millions of streams in no time.

Nirvana also discovered AI. They release in late 2022, almost thirty years after the end of the band drowned in the sun Outside. The song was created through Google’s AI program Magenta, starting from existing Nirvana material. And technology is finding its way into classical music as well. After a break of nearly 200 years, German composer Beethoven returned with his Tenth Symphony. Based on a few sketches and complete Beethoven works, the AI ​​was able to create new melodies that adapted to the composer’s style.