New NVIDIA Game Ready 531.68 drivers feature support for Dead Island 2

NVIDIA has released the latest version of its GeForce Game Ready drivers, in this occasion updating to version 531.68 WHQL, and has brought along the way several optimizations, support for new games and bug fixes that have been found in recent days, including Counter Strike 2.

On one side, we have support for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a recently released title, as well as Dead Island 2a title that will be released on April 21 and that comes in the format of a first-person shooter in a setting focused on zombies, and as such, requires the highest possible performance.

On the other hand, this version of the NVIDIA drivers has patches for bugs such as Immortals Fenyx Risinga title that since the update to version 531.4 suffered from crashes, while on the other hand, an NVIDIA Reflex bug caused Counter Strike 2 performance to deteriorate when enabledwhen the opposite should happen.

We can update the drivers of our graphics card using GeForce Experienceor by going to the NVIDIA website to download according to our equipment.

