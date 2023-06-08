New ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ movie finale: Margot Robbie nabs lead role



good news for fans of of the oceanThe Movies: The Prequel Is Finally Official. Margot Robbie has also been cast in the new top film.

The ‘prequel’ is said to be set in Europe in the 1960s. It is also possibly a direct remake of the original 1960 film, which starred iconic stars Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin.

Margaret Robbie

According to the production list, the production of the new film will begin soon. The cast will begin filming the “prequel” on June 30, and filming is expected to take place in France.

The two lead roles are played by top actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. This is not the first time the two have worked together as they starred together in July as well. barbie, Mad puppet film from director Greta Gerwig.

first successful remake

In 2001, director Steven Soderbergh made a remake of the already iconic film. There was a star cast attached to it. George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts, among others attended Ocean’s Eleven, Whether or not the new film with Robbie and Gosling will be such a hit remains to be seen.

