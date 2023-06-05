New on Film1 and Filmbox in June: Wander, Benedetta and The Current War

bAnd do you like movies? Then FilmBox and Film1 are for you: movies are broadcast there 24/7, both on linear TV and via streaming. Also in June, several films will be re-premiering, including an LGBTQ film, also coinciding with Pride Month.

Movie Box: Greta And Wandering

FilmBox is a 24/7 movie channel where you can watch live movies. The channel is included in the basic package and has several movies which are shown for the first time every month. in June, which includes the thriller WanderingStarring big names like Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, Katheryn Winnick and Heather Graham.

The film is about private detective Arthur Bratnik, who has a dark past. In Wander City, he has to investigate a murder that has been covered up by the authorities. But in the course of his investigation he comes across a criminal network which has connections at the highest level. He also learns that the case is related to a murder case in which he himself was involved many years back. The big question: is it a coincidence, or is Arthur a pawn in a dangerous case?

you will also see the movie this month Greta, a thriller about an unusual friendship between a young woman and a widow with a sinister secret. The young woman is Frances, who lives in New York with her best friend. Francis’ mother has just passed away and he misses her dearly. When he meets Greta, an aging widow, a close friendship develops. But the lonely widow soon becomes an obsessed psychopath.

These movies will premiere on Filmbox in June:

Mrs. Lori & Son – Premieres Monday, June 5 at 8:30 PM

Der Fall Collini – premieres on Monday, June 12 at 8:30 PM

Greta – premieres on Monday, June 19 at 8:30PM

Wander – premieres on Monday, June 26 at 8:30PM

Movie 1: benedetta And current war

Unfortunately, we can’t always watch everything live, thanks to so many other plans in our lives. Luckily, FilmBox also has a streaming service called Film1. There you can watch all the movies that have appeared on Filmbox, but you also get four linear movie channels with all kinds of new content. And of course there are all kinds of other movies that you can stream from here whenever you want.

Many films will also premiere on Film1 this month, including benedetta, which will be screened at Arthouse on Sunday. This historical drama was created by Paul Verhoeven and fits perfectly with Pride Month. The film is about Benedetta Carlini, who joined a monastery in Pescia, Tuscany, in the 17th century. This beautiful nun has been having non-religious visions since an early age and is even said to be able to direct miracles. It is therefore not surprising that he has a huge influence on life in the monastery.

But Benedetta also has secrets. She is a lesbian and confesses her sexual feelings for another nun. And this can lead to serious problems. As the plague ravages the land, the Church decides to investigate Benedetta’s claims, to find out if she may have more secrets than she lets on.

Also, the biographical film will release this month current war, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon and Tom Holland. The film is about inventors Thomas Edison (Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Shannon). Both inventors found a way to distribute electricity in late 19th century America. Logically, the two get into a technological race. But there’s a lot more at stake than just turning on the lights.

These films will premiere on Film1 in June:

The Current War – premieres on Saturday, June 3 at 8:30PM

Door Mouse – premieres Saturday, June 10 at 8:30PM

Benedetta – premieres Sunday, June 18 at 8:30 PM

Worth – premieres Saturday, June 24 at 8:30PM

Image: Movie1