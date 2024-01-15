New on Netflix: Before Avatar and Marvel, Zoe Saldana made her debut in this movie you probably forgot about – Cinema News

In addition to Avatar and the Marvel universe, Zoe Saldana has starred in several successful films and series. But do you know with which film the actress actually debuted?

She is one of the most popular actresses in pop culture and is even the only actress to star in three of the biggest hit movies of all time. Zoe Saldana is actually the only actress to have appeared in four films that have grossed over $2 billion in box office revenue, thanks to Avatar and the Marvel universe.

Known for her roles such as Neytiri and Gamora, she has certainly distinguished herself in other films such as Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal, Gore Verbinski’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, J.J. Has established. Abrams and Justin Lin but also Blood Ties by Guillaume Canet.



But you might not know about Zoe Saldana’s early life. Indeed, after appearing in an episode of New York, Judicial Police and a few films, the actress got a role in a feature film awaited by Britney Spears fans, as it was her first step into the cinema.

Rediscover Zoe Saldana’s first film on Netflix

Rating 1.5 out of 5 by audiences (but 2.7 out of 5 by the press), the film was panned by American critics upon its release in 2002. Britney Spears’ appearance attracted audiences as it grossed over $61 million. Box Office.

When song stars are launched in cinema, the results are not always the same. And that’s the case with this movie written by Shonda Rhimes (showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and Murder!).

Titled Crossroads, it is Zoe Saldana’s first major film. She plays Kit, one of Lucy’s best childhood friends, played by Britney Spears. While separated during adolescence, they reunite with their other friend Mimi (Taryn Manning), who is pregnant and in constant conflict with the others.

To celebrate the end of high school, they decide to go on a road trip to Los Angeles with the mysterious Ben (Anson Mount). This journey will give them a chance to rediscover the true values ​​of friendship.

Unavailable in streaming until today, Crossroads is finally coming to a platform. Good news for nostalgic fans of Britney Spears or those who want to see Zoe Saldana’s first film, the film is available on Netflix today!

Crossroads Movie is available on Netflix.