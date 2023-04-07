New Overwatch 2 support

Overwatch 2’s new support hero is Lifeweaver, a Thai healer with unprecedented utility.

Blizzard posted a screenshot of Lifeweaver on Twitter(opens in a new tab) and says more details will be out tomorrow, but a PCGamesN article, published prematurely and now removed, revealed a number of details about the character. (opens in a new tab).

Blizzard says that Lifeweaver is similar to a druid from World of Warcraft. It’s about helping people with nature, or the sci-fi nature known as “Biolight.” Biolight is an alternative to the Hardlight technology that Symmetra uses for her abilities, such as her ultimate massive barrier. He’s also the first openly pansexual character in the game, which is sure to make for some fun pre-match conversations between the existing heroes.

With his Biolight, Lifeweaver can create a platform of petals on the ground that rises up when enemies or allies step on it. If Lifeweaver climbs the flower elevator, he can jump on its apex and gain more height. He can also grab allies from afar and pull them towards him, which sounds like a grieving dream.

“The goal was to create another support hero that didn’t rely on aiming,” Alec Dawson told PCGamesN. “Lifeweaver is designed for players who care a little more about their own positioning, their sense of play; those are the skills that check more than necessarily the ability to aim.”

In addition to doing a heavy heal, Lifeweaver can also switch out his primary shot to deal damage with his Thorn Volley. And if any commitment becomes too risky, it can escape and heal up a bit with Rejuvenating Dash. Should he not make it out alive, Lifeweaver drops a parting gift on the ground that will heal an ally or enemy who picks it up.

Lifeweaver’s latest is called the Tree of Life, a literal tree that you can place to heal allies in your vicinity. The tree is also a destructible object, so it can protect your allies from getting shot.

Dawson said that Lifeweaver is “one of the more difficult heroes to master,” but that he was designed to be accessible to beginning support players who can rely on his healing ability before learning how to use his other abilities effectively.

Dawson said that Lifeweaver’s immense utility allows it to work well with flankers like Genji and Reaper. He can pop heal them and get them out of harm’s way.

You can join everyone else in the fight to lock Lifeweaver down in a match when he hits the Overwatch 2 Season 4 Premium Battle Pass later this month.