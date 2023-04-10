New Pokemon Go update makes way for new dark features

Trainers, the 0.267.0 update is available on the Play Store and is already live.

The Pokemon Go update 267 datamine reveals that Niantic and Pokemon Go are preparing to release new items in the game, the Dark Gem and Dark Gem Shard. There is no information on what these Dark Gems can do, but we have some ideas in mind.

As you already know, Niantic and Pokemon Go are working on a new Raid project, Dark Raids. These Dark Raids are not available in-game yet, but the text has been added to the GM file, which means they will be releasing these Raids sooner rather than later. This is what we know so far about the Dark Raids.

Dark Raids will likely be a paid feature. Dark Raids will have five different Raids. As you progress, the level and the Shadow Pokémon will become stronger. These Raids will give additional experience, and you will be able to access them remotely.

Now, let’s start speculating about the next Dark Gem items.

You need to collect 5 Dark Gem shards to make a Dark Gem, just like with the Mystery Component and Radar Rocket. Dark Gem shards can be obtained by defeating and purifying Shadow Pokémon. Or maybe we should collect Shadow Fragments to turn any Pokemon into a Shadow Pokemon. It would be great to create our own Shadow Pokémon!