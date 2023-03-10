New Pokémon Scarlet and Purple patch fixes an annoying bug

Pokémon has announced the next patch for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple that comes to fix a bug with Teraids.

He next patch of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple that comes to fix an annoying bug is expected by the end of April 2023, as announced by Pokémon. Although the full patch notes have not yet been released, it is known that the update will fix some issues that have affected players.

One of the most notable issues that this update is expected to fix is ​​the one that affects to players who have caught an egg instead of Water Ripple or Ferroverdor if they were on version 1.1, when the raid event started. This bug has caused some players to be unable to catch these Pokémon, so many fans have been waiting a while for this to be fixed.

In addition to fixing this problem, it is expected that the next update of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple also fix other bugs that have been reported by playerslike the one that deletes the game if we connect the game with Pokémon GO.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that there will be a new Teraincursion raid event which will happen sometime near this patch. This event will allow players to presumably catch a new Pokémon, just like Decidueye has.

As more details about the patch and the bugs it fixes are published, we will be attentive to tell you all the relevant information about Pokemon Scarlet and Purple.

