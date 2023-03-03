New prices for League of Legends champions: why they are cheaper

Riot Games made several modifications during the inception of this 2023. In recent days he published a statement in which he confirms to all his players the update on the prices of the champions of League of Legends. The company acknowledged that the model it currently uses is a bit outdated and that These improvements are intended to help make it easier for new players to obtain champions.

It will, without a doubt, be a totally renewed structure in which the age of the champion will be taken into account and this will not be related to their way of launching. They will also pay attention to the number of seasons each character has had and the number of champions that have been released since then.

The purpose of the creators is that the flow of new players is maintained. Although each one will have to pay a higher price from the beginning, as the days go by they will be able to receive more discounts that include a benefit after playing two seasons.

What are the new prices for League of Legends champions?

It will be a year with many changes for the video game that also include the renewed value that the League of Legends champions will have.

• 450 BE / 260 RP: Ideal for those just starting out. Malphite, Miss Fortune and Yuumi They are the champions who can take the lead in the first tests.

• 1350 BE / 585 RP: For those who have gained more experience and are starting to climb in the world of Fortnite. Yasuo, Lucian and Settthey are chosen due to the skills and their patterns that make a difference in each scenario.

• 3150 BE / 790 RP: The experience already has better champions that can be specially used in each battle. LeBlanc, Shaco and Yorickthe key chips to easily win the games that come along the way.

• 4800 BE / 880 RP: It has a wide catalog of champions that remain in this scenario and that can become very accessible.

• 6300 BE / 975 RP: These are the characters that have been released during the last two seasons.

• 7800 BE / 975 RP: They are the champions that have been included during the last weeks.

What Riot Games said about the new prices

“In addition to the price changes we already mentioned, We will also be releasing new champion packs that will cover a variety of gameplay roles within each tier.“, was the statement published by Riot Games. These new packages have the most affordable prices for those players who want to make a difference from the early stages of one of the most popular games on the planet.

The new values ​​will take effect from version 13.5 of the patch. It is a representative discount that was made to the champions’ catalog that went from costing 140,606 to 14,905 RP. For this reason, it can be added that new talents will have no excuse to arm themselves in the best way from their first contact with League of Legends.