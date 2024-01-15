New project for training health professionals in cardiovascular simulation

Leading industrialists in the cardiovascular field such as Biotronik, Abbott and AstraZeneca cooperate in this chair. He Dr. Cesar Velasco, Director of Innovation and Digital Strategy AstraZeneca Spain, has highlighted the importance of this project, which combines new technologies with the progress of science and will carry out training activities based on clinical simulations. The Chairman will also organize annual conferences and workshops from time to time. In addition, the best experiences in cardiovascular simulation will be rewarded.

“Training and innovation are essential pillars on which the future can be built; Therefore, initiatives like this Chair are essential to have tools that allow us to understand and better manage cardiovascular diseases. Dr. César Velasco explains. ,Once again it’s clear Promoting training and working closely with health professionals is essential to ensure that science becomes innovation that improves people’s lives.â€he adds.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in Western countries, ahead of cancer. 1, It is estimated that 17.7 million people died from this cause in 2015, which is 31% of all deaths recorded in the world.2,

In Spain, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the group of diseases of the circulatory system remained the main cause of death in 2022, accounting for 26% of the total, followed by tumors, accounting for a total of 24.8%.3, Beyond mortality, we must highlight the morbidity caused by cardiovascular diseases. The main cause of hospitalization was circulatory system diseases (12.9% of the total), with about 500,000 patients discharged per year in 20214, This situation makes it necessary to address this distortion with all available resources, relying, above all, on new technologies.

Cardiologist and director of the chair, Dr. josep cominhighlights that “this project allows Access to advanced technical resources, the clinical experience of the Cardiology Area of ​​the Bellwitz Hospital and the teaching capacity of the Bellwitz campus of the University of Barcelonaâ€ .

The functionality of the chair ranges from the recreation of clinical scenarios on a computer – through the use of specific software – to the realistic simulation of electrophysiological, endovascular or surgical interventional procedures, thanks to wet lab technology that faithfully simulates punctures, pacemakers , reproduces the implantation of the catheter. and other interventional actions. It also includes the use of simulator mannequins (SIMMAN), interactive and audiovisual resources in 3D, virtual and augmented reality, online training platforms and other disruptive technology resources.

Bellwitz Hospital, which participates in the project, has an advanced medical-surgical simulation center with 500 square meters of excellent equipment where highly complex clinical procedures and processes can be recreated in an environment comparable to real ones . The space also has eight rooms dedicated to the simulation of real exercise scenarios and three multifunctional areas including briefing rooms, remote simulation and monitoring of trainees.

Linked to CardioSymhub University of Barcelona, Your Rector, zone guardia, explains, “The university with this chair acts as a catalyst and allows progress toward the future of clinical care.” He also points out that this initiative positions the educational institution as a reference in the region.

risk

The most important behavioral risk factors for vascular disease are Sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol, And they can manifest themselves as hypertension, hyperglycemia and hyperlipidemia, overweight and obesity.5, sleep hygiene It is also a relevant factor in heart disease.

Furthermore, this figure will increase in the coming decades due to population aging, threatening the sustainability of the health system. This requires rapidly increasing technological advances that require knowledge and practical skills among health professionals who are in the service of care and prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

1 https://www.who.int/es/health-topics/cardioplasmic-diseases#tab=tab_1

2 https://www.who.int/es/news-room/fact-Sheets/detail/cardio-cardio-diseases-(cvds)

3 https://www.ine.es/prensa/edcm_2022.pdf

4 https://www.ine.es/prensa/emh_2021.pdf

5 https://www.who.int/es/news-room/fact-Sheets/detail/cardiowatt-diseases-(cvds)

ES-28430 February 2024

This content has been developed by Unidad Editorial’s branded content and content marketing creative firm UE Studio for AstraZeneca.