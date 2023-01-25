New record for Xbox: 120 million monthly active users

On December 31, the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year came to an end and, as in every closure, Microsoft has made its financial results public, although with a bittersweet taste, since the report comes a few days after the company announced the dismissal. of 10,000 employees.

In addition to such a sad announcement, those from Redmond are not there to get excited about the Xbox division either, since revenues have fallen both in hardware by 13% and in content and services, which did the same by 12% with compared to the previous period.

But it’s not all bad news. The data shows that the gaming community is still very active.

New record for Xbox on its platform

Despite the economic downturn, the use of the gaming platform and Xbox Game Pass continue to rise. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, commented that during the last quarter of 2022 a new record was produced for Xbox with 120 million monthly active users.

On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass posted “new highs”, but Nadella did not update the current number of members of the subscription service. The last data shared was encrypted at 25 million users.

Nadella, very involved in the Xbox division, has taken advantage of the presentation to remind that today from 9:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time the first Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct will take place where the protagonists will be Arkane Austin with Redfall, Mojang with Minecraft Legends, Turn 10 with Forza Motorsport and ZeniMax with The Elder Scrolls Online.

