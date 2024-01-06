New reinforcements? Necaxa offered a footballer to Club America in exchange for Leo Suárez

He America Club Getting closer to returning to your activities on the playground! and before the inauguration closing tournament 2024disciple of andre jardin Have been the protagonists of various rumors claiming that some of their days may now be numbered Koopa Nest.

Leonardo Suarez case

And indeed, one of those that has attracted the most attention from locals and strangers alike is the case of 27-year-old attacking midfielder Leonardo Suárez, who after signing various charity appearances EaglesSurprisingly the Brazilians lost the title during the coach’s era and now, it is being speculated that his representatives are looking to sign him to another team Liga MX This allows him to add minutes and confidence on the field.

In this sense, it is expected that his next destination will be in Aguascalientes, where he will represent nothing more or less than Rayos del Necaxa, an institution that it is even said that he has already Have raised hand for. Israel Reyes and Salvador Reyes.

The player that Necaxa will send to Club América in exchange for the services of Leo Suárez

Returning to the topic of Leo, it is important to mention and emphasize that everything points towards good heavens ready to give brian garnika To the nest, to ‘get your way’.

But who is Brian Garnica?

Other speculation has begun to gain momentum in the world of Liga MX, stating that the US is not indifferent to this exchange, as Garnica becomes one of the most prominent players. hydroray And at the age of just 27, he has joined a team that is full of talent.

As far as his career in Mexican football goes, Bryan has only played for three teams in our football. Firstly, he debuted with Rosinegros del Atlas on September 30, 2015.

Later, during the 2019 and 2020 cycles, he became one of the reinforcements of the Santos Laguna club, where, as some sports experts believe, he finished honing his skills and qualities.

After generating good references in laguna areaBrian returned to the team where he was born, in sporting terms: Atlas Football Club, where he shone from 2021 to 2023.

Then, he attracted the attention of Rayos del Necaxa and although he has done a very good job, the team is willing to use him as one of the bargaining chips to acquire the services of Suárez…

Meanwhile in the nest…

But while this scenario is being defined, America is working hard to approach the new competition in the best way, in which they have different objectives: to defend with all their might the crown that makes them the emperors of the league today. allows for. Mexicans, to become one of the heroes of 2024, to take the label of the best offensive and defensive and, of course, to fight for the first place in the general table.