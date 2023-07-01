New Release: Danny Vera Launches Heartfelt Song

Every week we list the hottest and tastiest new tracks for you. This week saw new music from Danny Vera, Tiësto and Bilal Wahib, among others.

It Was As It Always Was – Danny Vera

Danny Vera was the guest at Genec this week and promptly played his new single Like It Always Was there. A track that, according to the Zeeland singer, was recorded in one take, like the rest of his new album. He deplores the use of computers in current pop music and thinks that as an artist you must first be authentic. Like It Always Was the precursor to DNA, which will release on October 13. According to Danny, all the songs were written in two months and came about spontaneously. Like It Always Was is a ballad, as the singer can make it so beautifully: mournful and full of sadness. Think about a time when you were with someone who is now gone.

Flowing – Tiësto

Tiësto has been around for many years and can now call himself a ‘Top 40 veteran’. Counter has 30 Top 40 hits, 9 of which were crowned Alarmists. In over 22 years the Breda DJ and producer has been churning out hits, he has become a true chameleon. What began with trance (Flight 643), for example, moved on to rock (In the Dark), hip-hop (Come on, Catch ‘Em by Surprise) and more pop (The Motto). Now that the Dutchman has recently explored the boundaries of pop music, it’s time to return to the sound that made him great. On Drifting we hear an old school Tiësto who has given a new take to his famous trance sounds. The song sounds familiar, but also brand new and fresh.

Simone – Bilal Wahib

In 2020, Bilal Wahib scored a huge summer hit with the catchy Tigers, which was very hard to get off your mind. After 6 Top 40 hits, the actor and singer is back with an even more catchy track: Simone. A track about an attractive woman who may run away with your boyfriend or husband. A woman who drives all men crazy. Bilal has found his wife of many years in Sophie Keizer. This week an interview of both appeared in the new summer book of LINDA.meiden. He says, “The best part is that she is there for me whenever I need her.” For me, the feeling of being in love comes in the smallest of things, like making a cup of tea. ” According to the singer, you know the other person is on your mind.

King of Hearts – Kim Petras

We learned about Kim Petras last year through her contribution to Sam Smith’s film Unholy. After that it was not possible to independently achieve the top 40 hits that he yearns for. Earlier this week it was announced that the German singer will be coming to AFAS Live in Amsterdam on February 28, 2024 with the Feed the Beast Tour and later her album with the same title was released. King of Hearts is on that album and, like her other songs, is based on the house. The peppy beats give a solid jacket to the song and make it a perfect track to let loose.

Dream the Darkness Away – Pomelien Thijs feat. meow

In Belgium, Pomelien Thijs is an essential part of the Ultratop 50, the country’s greatest hits list. It all started with Jaap risema with Nu vij neit mir praten, which reached No. 1 with both us and our southern neighbors. This was followed by hits such as Traenen, Ongewoon (1 in a week), Wot ein ide?!, Silver, Hypothetish and Europe of Eronder, most recently reaching number three. In the Netherlands it was limited to one hit for the singer from Kessel and so it’s time to change that. Drum Hate Donker Weg, created in collaboration with Meu, has had 3 Top 40 hits. This song is on Pomelien’s new album, Per Ongeluk and shows a sound we don’t know from Meu yet.

you should also listen to these songs

Loud Luxury is a collaboration between two Canadian school friends, Andrew Fedick and Joe Depace. In 2018, he made it to the Top 40 with Brando with Body. On If Only I teamed up with American producers Eli Sones and Matthew Halpern, who call themselves Two Friends. Bebe Rexha was included for vocals. Martin Jensen and Sam Feldt in turn chose Connor Maynard to record their track Unwanted.

Koi Lere himself called for the help of a DJ and producer and David Guetta. On Make My Day, the duo made good use of Pump Up the Jam by Technotronic and Feely, which reached number two in the Dutch Top 40 in 1989. The iconona ladies of pop make a song in the style of their big hit I Love It with Where Do We Go From Here, and Gwen Stefani returns as a solo singer with True Babe. Her last Top 40 hit was in 2014, when she released The Alarm Disc with Baby Don’t Lie, peaking at number 22.

If Only Me – Loud Luxury x Two Friends x Bebe Rexha

Unwanted – Martin Jensen & Sam Feldt feat. Conor Maynard

Where Do We Go From Here – Icona Pop

True Babe – Gwen Stefani

Want to see more new releases? Then listen to our playlist on Spotify.

Photo: Youtube

(01/07/2023)