New Release: DI-RECT Release Hopeful Track

This week, gifts await you from DI-RECT, Alok and Ava Max, and Olivia Rodrigo, among others.

oh my god it’s happening – straight

DI-RECT have had a great few weeks, with great shows at Pinkpop and Concert at Sea, which the band is now following with new single OMG It’s Happening. Spike told Domion Verchuren’s Q-afternoon show on Qmusic that it is ‘an exciting song’. “It’s a song about taking a leap of faith. And the moment you drop everything and dive into the unknown, you have faith that you will make it through and that it will be okay.

Car Keys (Ayla) – Alok and Ava Max

Brazilian DJ and producer who rocks the charts. There are not many of them. But a man does this. At the age of 31, Alok has become an integral part of the music scene with Top 40 hits such as Deep Down (with Ella Eyre, Kenny Dope and Never Dull), All by Myself (with Sigala and Ellie Goulding) and Work With. went. My Love (with James Arthur) to his credit. Here Me Now, which the Brazilian produced with Bruno Martini and Ziba, was her debut single in the Dutch Top 40 in 2017. And now the man, who was already fascinated by the art of remixing as a kid, has become a really big name: hit queen Ava Max. She already proved that she can rock a dance track on Tiësto’s The Moto.

Cynic – Two Colours, Safari Duo, Chris D Sarandi

Played-A-Live (The Bongo Song) by Safaree Duo entered the Top 40 on 10 February 2001, but then stayed out until the summer. No wonder, because the bongo track has a summer feel to it. The German duo Tooklers therefore found the song very fitting to use as a basis. This time the track also includes vocals and gives a new dimension to the time classic. Those vocals belong to British singer-songwriter Chris de Sarandy, who describes himself as a “small town boy with a big man voice.”

Copa Vacia – Shakira x Manuel Turizzo

Shakira has been in the news recently for poking fun at her former ex Gerard Piqué. But musically he’s definitely up there too. Copa Vacia, which she co-produced with Colombian star Manuel Turizzo, is about a relationship that feels like an empty shell, but that leaves you wanting more. In the clip, the singer is seen searching for open water. She can be seen posing as a mermaid, while the sultry Manuel lies at her feet like a prince. A few months ago, Shakira was still in Tiprade with TQG, which she produced with Karol G.

Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo fans have had to wait a while, but now it’s finally here: new music from their idol. With two No. 1 hits in the Netherlands (Driver’s License and Good 4 U), Olivia is set to debut in 2021 on an unprecedented scale in the Dutch Top 40. Hence the expectations are high. Vampire is the predecessor to the second studio album Guts, the successor to Sour, which would be released in September.

You should also check out these tracks

And a lot of new music has come out. Shepard has once again released a radio-friendly and catchy song with Daylight, while Armin van Buuren goes for the double: scoring in the club and on the radio. Motive is a dance floor rammer that serves both. Rita Ora has released a song about the first moments of a relationship with Don’t Think Twice, and the video clip also features her husband, director Taika Waititi. Dean Lewis joins In a Perfect World.

daylight-shepard

Motive – Armin van Buuren

Don’t Think Twice – Rita Ora

In a Perfect World – Dean Lewis and Julia Michaels

(30/06/2023)