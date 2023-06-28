New Release: Shawn Mendes Sings for the Climate

Every week we list the hottest and tastiest new tracks for you. This week Sam Smith released his track with Madonna and there’s new music from Shawn Mendes, Ronde and Lost Frequencies, among others.

Why are we dying after all? -shawn mendes

Don’t panic. For the time being, Shawn Mendes is still on a break to focus on his health. Nevertheless, the singer has released new music and this is mainly due to the status of her native Canada. The country is in the grip of a massive wildfire, whose smoke has reached New York last week. This resulted in surreal, apocalyptic images. Why are we dying after all? It’s about that disaster, but fans also see a loophole in it. It’s also about saving a relationship. Now speculations are rife that Shawn and Camila Cabello’s new relationship is on the wane once again.

break my heart – ronde

The festive season is in full swing and so too are Ronde at the forefront of the crowd, who collectively sing along to hit songs like Hard to Say Goodbye, Love Myself and Bright Eyes. It had been quiet for a while in the new music arena, but that would change with Break Your Heart. “It’s a blast,” singer Rikki Borgelt said on Qmusic’s Q afternoon show. “I think we are all very proud of it. We worked on it for a long time, longer than any of the other songs. It took some tinkering, searching and building up, and I think if you believe in something, you shouldn’t just set it aside. That was definitely the case with this song. We knew from the start that we were all going to really love it.” According to the band, the result is a track that feels wonderful to play on stage.

emotion – lost frequencies

The last time we encountered Lost Frequency in the Top 40 was only in 2021 when Rise reached number six in the Dutch Top 40. This was followed by collaborations with Calum Scott, James Arthur and X Ambassadors and Allie Duhey. Felix de Laet is again the sole main cast member of The Feeling. However there is one singer worth listening to as well and that is none other than Bon. You know him from songs like High on Life and No Sleep (with Martin Garrix) and Axwell and Ingrosso’s More Than You Know. For the latter song, as with The Feeling, he received no credit in the foreground.

0800 Heaven – Nathan Dawe, Joel Corey, Ella Henderson

British DJ and producer Nathan Dawe has been a big name in the UK for years, but it wasn’t until last year in the Netherlands that it reached the Top 40. In 21 Reasons Why (with Ella Henderson) he managed to do just that. And if something is going well, why change it? So he enlisted the help of Singer again for 0800 Heaven. In addition, Joel Corey came to work on the track together. The result is a catchy summer ballad that will undoubtedly be heard in clubs and at festivals for months to come.

Porn – Sam Smith With Madonna

Madonna is not only going on a world tour this year, but she also wants to get back on the charts. And that’s exactly what the fallen queen of pop uses on artists who are hot right now. Last week he released a track with Popular alongside The Weeknd and Playboi Carti and now it’s Sam Smith’s turn to get Madge on his side. Pornography is an icon of gay culture, to which Madonna was at one time a crow. Sam Smith, among others, has now taken over the role. In terms of sound, it sounds like a sequel to Unholy, the Top 40 hit that propelled Torpedo Sam to the top of the charts last year. Songwriters such as Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) and Henry Walter (Circut) contributed much of the danceable and experimental Vulgar.

you should also listen to this track

There’s a lot more new music out there that deserves your ear’s attention. Dove Bob is starting a new chapter that led him to dive into the canals of Amsterdam last week. The World Is Our Home is a track with a high sense of urgency. Aqua gladly takes on a share of the hype surrounding the new Barbie movie. The band asked Tiësto to remix the No. 1 hit Barbie Girl. Retton collaborated with David Guetta and Jozy on Where You Want, while Thirty Seconds to Mars continued their new path on Life Is Beautiful. Sunroof singer Nicky Eure tries again with an optimistic ballad Good Times Go that features a catchy chorus. Eyler worked with none other than Fred Again for Care Like You. The London-based Dutch singer-songwriter already has a hit to her name: Dopamine (with Purple Disco Machine).

This world is our home – Douwe Bob

Barbie Girl (Tiësto Remix) – Aqua

Where You Want – Riton x David Guetta x Jozy

life is beautiful – thirty seconds to mars

Good Times Are Coming – Nikki You

Caring Like You – Eyler

Do you want to see more new songs? Then listen to our playlist on Spotify.

Photo: Youtube