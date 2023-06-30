New Releases On Netflix July 2023

Although there is more competition than ever in the streaming market in 2023, Netflix remains by far the largest in the Netherlands. Since the launch of Disney+, a lot of content has disappeared from the platform, but it has been made up for by a massive influx of Netflix originals.

In terms of subscription, you can choose from three options. Basic ($7.99 per month) provides access to a single device and has the lowest image quality. With Standard (€11.99 per month) you get the option to share your account with 1 person and it is possible to stream content in HD. Premium ($15.99 per month) provides access for up to 4 devices with streaming in Ultra HD quality. In this article, we take a look at two new movies and one series that will be shown on Netflix in the coming month.

1917

With ‘Im West Nichts Neues’, Netflix brings World War I to the small screen. This time less kriegschmerz and more heroism. As the title suggests, it’s the year 1917 and we’re at the northernmost point of France, on the Western Front. A reconnaissance flight uncovers vital information, but with phone lines flown there is no quick way to get this information where it is needed. It’s up to William Scofield (George Mackay) and Tom Blake (Dean Charles Chapman) to cross the devastated fields and villages in front of the Hindenburg Line to prevent the unnecessary deaths of their comrades (including Blake’s brother). ,

It’s a movie full of impressive images and special effects that (virtually) appear on screen. The presence of over 500 extras gives the battlefield scenes a very impressive scale. You can also see that this is a film with ambitions of many big names in the supporting cast, for example Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch. Upon release, 1917 was well received by critics and general film audiences alike. In our opinion, this war drama is worth watching. 1917 will be available on Netflix from Saturday 1 July. Watch the trailer below.

gangs of New York

This Martin Scorsese hit may already be over 20 years old, so that doesn’t make it any less difficult. Raw, intense and admittedly, a little messy at times. But the latter is part of a movie about rival street gangs. We follow Amsterdam Vallon (because even Old New York was once New Amsterdam) starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Scorsese and DiCaprio’s pairing is so great it even has its own Wikipedia page. Gangs of New York is just the beginning of that working relationship. At a young age, Amsterdam sees his father die in a massive street fight and the death, once again played by Liam Neeson, triggers huge drama. After all, Amsterdam is out to avenge his father’s death, and in pursuit of that goal, nothing is to be spared.

Roger Ebert, one of cinema’s greatest critics, praised the film. Although he didn’t think it was a career highlight for Scorsese, it shouldn’t spoil the fun for us unbiased viewers. Ebert cites Bill the Butcher, played by Daniel Day Lewis, as the highlight of the film. An antagonist who is certainly much more than an antagonist. His particular way of speaking, how he rationalizes his dishonesty with philosophy, Bill is much more than an obstacle to our hero, Amsterdam. His intense eyes are forever imprinted in my memory. Gangs of New York will be available on Netflix from July 1. Watch the trailer below.

the witcher season 3 volume 2

Crazy Henry Cavill’s obsession project is back for its third season. Cavill plays Geralt, the Witcher of Rivia, who wanders around looking for pseudo-adopted daughter Ciri, ghostly Wild Hunt or just another job as a demon slayer. The first season of The Witcher received mixed reviews, but season 2 has been hailed by critics as a huge step in the right direction. The main reason for this was that season 2, like the books on which the story is based, had a lot to say about simple (and therefore unfounded) dichotomy between good and evil, and who the monster really is. .

Of course, on a show like The Witcher, there’s only a limited amount of time for navel gazing. Above all, The Witcher offers viewers a good dose of high fantasy, lots of fighting spectacle and a healthy dose of humour. If the trailers are to be believed, season three is again primarily about Siri and her role in the violent world in which the story takes place.

Season 3 of The Witcher is available in two volumes. The first of which was already screened in June. The remaining episodes will be shown on 27 July. Check out the trailer below.

Have you seen our Netflix recommendations for the month of June yet?

Or do you need help finding the best streaming service for you?