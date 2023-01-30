new remakes of Gold and Silver will be released in November this year and will be revealed on Pokémon Day, according to insider

Pokemon it is one of the strongest video game franchises that should exist. You can climb to the top, fall ugly others as happened with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon purplebut it always remains important. It is because of that Pikachu fans and friends will have good news earlier than later.

This is because a leaker points out that they could be launched remakes of Pokemon Gold and pokemon Silver by November 2023. Zippo, one of the insiders best known in the Nintendo universe, was the one who claims the discovery.

This insider pointed out that the announcement of this remake will take place in februaryunder the call Pokemon Day 2023.

“Yes. We are going back to Johto this November. I strongly believe this is happening and will be announced in about a month. I’m still not sure if it will be a Let’s Go or BDSP-style remake, but for now I’m leaning towards LG. Umbreon and Espeon? November release, obviously”

These titles would join the arrival of a possible DLC to Pokemon Scarlet and pokemon purplewhich should arrive earlier so as not to coincide with the launch window of these presumed remakes.



The Gold and Silver versions of Pokémon were released for the Game Boy Color in 1999.

Others go further and believe that the rumor that the tenth generation of the pocket monsters would move to a region based on Italy could be confirmed. However, since you still Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are receiving support, it is believed that this announcement is unlikely to be made.

If this news is true, everything indicates that Game Freak is preparing big surprises for this 2023 and thus leaving behind the controversial launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon purplegiving fans the chance to return to Johto and revisit two of the most beloved titles in Pokemon.