New Revelations about the Master Ball and Shadow Raids

A well-known player in the Pokemon Go world has shared a video revealing details of the upcoming Master Ball and Shadow Raids.

The video also includes information about the Pokemon Go Plus device, so it’s a unique opportunity to learn more about these new features.

According to the source, the Master Ball cannot be purchased through the in-game store, but you will have to complete missions to get a chance to obtain it. This Master Ball will allow you to capture any Pokemon, but it can only be used once.

In addition, the Pokemon Go Plus device will have new features such as player sleep monitoring and the ability to use the Great Ball and Ultra Ball. This device will be available in summer.

Lastly, Shadow or Dark Raids are a new type of Raids coming soon to the game. In order to obtain the Shadow Gem shards needed for this mode, players will need to defeat and purify Shadow Pokemon. There is also some interesting speculation about the possibility of creating our own Shadow Pokemon.

In short, if you’re a Pokemon Go trainer, you can’t miss this video full of intriguing information about the upcoming game news.