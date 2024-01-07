America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Shameik Moore and Simu Liu have joined the line-up of presenters at the 81st Golden Globe Awards this Sunday.

Previously announced presenters include Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J. Adams and Will Ferrell. Additional presenters will be announced in the coming days.

Variety and Entertainment Tonight have partnered to produce the official digital red carpet pre-show, airing live at 3:30 pm PT.

81scheduled tribe The annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

