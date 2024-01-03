New rules from the Federal Treasury seek to end anonymity in the buying and selling of homes

The United States Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced that it is working on a regulation that would require the reporting of details of residential real estate transactions made in cash privately or through assignment. Will be required. agreements.

The move is aimed at curbing what the agency says has become a pattern of real estate speculation in the United States that has contributed to rising property prices.

,Through anonymity, illegal actors are exploiting the US residential real estate market to launder and hide the profits made from serious crimes, while law-abiding Americans bear the cost of inflated housing prices.FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki said in a written statement.

“Today is an important step forward not only in curbing abuses in the United States residential real estate sector, but also in protecting our economic and national security,” the official said in announcing the proposed rule by FinCEN this week. “

With the publication of the “Notice of Proposed Rulemaking”, the federal office opened a 60-day window to receive public comments.

FinCEN’s move comes as the entity that seeks to curb money laundering activities and fraudulent practices through the US financial system and the federal Internal Revenue Service aims to identify the people and corporations behind hundreds of thousands of frauds based on first and last name. The rules take shape only a few months after their adoption. Limited liability entities (LLCs) that conduct all types of transactions. Such rules apply to transactions in Puerto Rico.

About two years ago, El Nuevo Día revealed that in Puerto Rico, over the past five years, number of real estate transactions Including an LLC has increased to such an extent that, within a five-year period, the number of documents submitted for registration or presentation at the property registry has exceeded 15,000.

Similarly, about a year ago, the Speaker of the Lower House, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández, promoted legislation to require entities and individuals associated with the real estate sector in Puerto Rico to report purchases and sales of real estate. Department of Treasury. where cash means.

next, We present a summary of the proposed rule, which, according to FinCN, is intended to “combat and prevent money laundering.” real estate Housing by increasing transparency in the United States,

will require regulation Professionals such as attorneys and companies involved in real estate closings and liquidations must report certain residential real estate transactions to FinCEN., when the parties involved are entities such as corporations and trusts. it means that Transactions between individuals will be exempted from the new requirement,

FinCEN proposes to make it mandatory to submit reports on Relocation of all types of single-family dwellings, such as houses, townhomes, condominiums, and units in apartment complexes; Of Multifamily properties with up to four units, and of Vacant land or land subject to permit procedures To build up to four houses.

“Transfer” includes sale and purchase. For any amount with cash or private financing (in which institutions like banks and co-operative societies do not interfere), assignments, transfers and donations.

Processes related to transfer of easement, death of the owner, divorce or bankruptcy are exempted.

Information in the report will include: data on the property being sold or transferred; Information about the legal entities or trusts involved in the transaction; who represents those institutions or trusts; Information about the person and company submitting the report; and details of any payments made.

FinCEN listed Attorneys, title insurance company agents, escrow representatives, and real estate settlement agents.