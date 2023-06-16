New signs are ready in Bergstraat: “Safe and clear parking policy for cyclists” (Heist-op-Den-Berg)

New road markings in the Bergstraat in Heist-op-den-Berg should from now on clarify the restriction on parking on the left. A cycle lane has also been set up for cyclists traveling in the direction of the Awadh Godstraat. Additional parking spaces have been built in the section between Birkenstraat and Möllenstraat.

Since the corona pandemic, one-way traffic has been in effect on a section of Bergstraat, between Leopoldaly and Birkenstraat. “This design was received positively, as it gives more space to slower road users,” reports the local authority. “This also brought benefits for the quality of living, business and catering establishments in Burgstraat. So we decided to keep that layout.

The former parking bays have been painted over and renamed bicycle parking areas or areas for loading and unloading. , © RR

In the meantime, the local government began to act on comments received regarding bicycle safety and clarity of the parking policy in the Burgstraat. On Wednesday, the old parking lane on the left between Oude Godstraat and Noordstraat was additionally marked. They have now been partially replaced by loading and unloading zones and bicycle and motorcycle parking spaces. There is also space for cargo bikes. “For example, we want to clarify parking restrictions for cars as well as increase the safety of cyclists,” it says.

additional parking

For cyclists who drive against the one-way direction that applies to car traffic, a cycle lane has been installed between Kulturplein and Oude Godstraat. “Note: Cyclists coming from the Oude Godstraat must cycle between car traffic and must not use the lane on their left,” the board also announced. “It is intended only for cyclists who have to ride against car traffic in the Burgstraat.”

© RR

During the work, some additional parking spaces will also be provided for people with disabilities. Additional parking spaces have been built in the section between Birkenstraat and Möllenstraat. “There is permission to park on both sides of the road at designated places. We hope that these works will further improve the residential quality of our Burgstraat.