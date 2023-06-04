New signs should keep sex couples out of Zeeland’s dunes: “We get twenty to thirty complaints a year”

The Dutch municipality of Veere, on the Zeeland coast, is tired of its dunes being used “as a meeting place for sexual acts”. New signs with a clear prohibition ‘no sex’ should put a stop to the nuisance.

The municipality has installed eight signs on the dunes of the Oranjezon nature reserve in Zeeland. The area borders a two kilometer long nudist beach along the coast of Walcheren Island and is said to be a regular resort for couples. According to a press release from the municipality, complaints about sex-starved holidaymakers piled up.

An image of the nature reserve. , © Belgium

“With enforcement, twenty to thirty complaints are received every year,” says a spokeswoman for the Vire municipality Wire, She doesn’t know if there’s a connection with a nearby nudist beach: “I can’t make a concrete statement about that.”

family beach

The new campaign of the municipality is well known. “No sex,” the signs read. Above the message is a crossed-out pictograph of two pairs of feet facing each other, one pair between the other’s feet. Anyone caught having sex in the dunes can be fined 100 Euros.

Owners of beach pavilions in the area believe the municipality is overreacting. “I have been working here for thirty years. This does not happen here. It is a non-existent problem invented by over-zealous officials,” replies Klas Molker of De Pirat Pavilion Wire, “This is a family beach. Parents will be shocked when they pass a sign like this with their kids. You don’t want your kids to be exposed to practices like this.”