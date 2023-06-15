New Single Alice Cooper – “I Am Alice”

If you go to Pinkpop or Grasspop these days, you might see Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp’s supergroup Hollywood Vampires. Yet it’s not busy enough for Cooper just yet, as the famed shock rocker will soon be releasing another solo album. Will be released on 25 August Streetwhich goes pretty fast on the one that appears in 2021 Detroit Stories. Met “I Am Alice” Now we even get the first single from it.

This is one of the typical Alice Cooper style. Electric guitars begin the song and are backed by solid steady drums, after which Cooper joins in with his oh-so-characteristic voice. In the chorus he sings about himself and what kind of person he is, fluctuating between ‘lord of madness’ or ‘sultan of wonder’. It stays put well and can roar after listening, which is definitely a requirement for the American singer. At the end we get a heavy guitar solo and with it “I Am Alice” is everything we could want from Alice Cooper.

Street Appears on 25 August. Alice Cooper will perform at Graspop on August 18 with Hollywood Vampires. The day before, the band is on Pinkpop.

