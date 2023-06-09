New Single Baby Queen – “Dream Girl”

In the time Bella Latham spends life as baby queen, she’s done a lot and a little at the same time. For example, she’s released an EP, a mixtape and a handful of singles, she’s done a tour as the support act for Olivia Rodrigo and has had some great shows in the schedule. But a debut album is still not forthcoming, and that’s where the shoestring kicks in. The Brits have been hinting for some time that a first, actual album is on the horizon, but now it’s finally here. Along with a festival tour, she will release “Dream Girl”, the first official single from the first long player, which has yet to be announced.

Luckily, the beginning of a new chapter doesn’t mean the baby queen has given up her individuality, as she’s made a great pop ballad with “Dream Girl.” With some rock influences and an extremely dreamy beat, she quickly creeps into your ear canals, without feeling flat. In the single, Latham expresses his feelings for a woman who is already in a relationship, with all its consequences. It all adds up to a summer track that only adds to the excitement: perfect to kick off the summer!

On Sunday 2 July, Baby Queen will perform at Rock Werchter.

