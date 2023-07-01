New Single Bearings – “Gone So Gone”

A few months ago we got acquainted with bearings. The Canadian quintet released an insanely well-crafted pop punk song in late February with “Scenery,” which has us wondering what else the young band has in store. Now that we’re almost four months ahead, we finally know the answer! The band is back with their latest single “Gone So Gone” and that’s not all. He also announced the arrival of his latest album the best thing about being human Available everywhere from 18 August.

Like its predecessor, “Gone So Gone” also managed to impress, something that isn’t always a sure thing in the world of pop punk. The band themselves hint that the latest song is about heartbreak, but have managed to wrap that theme in a cool and energetic mix of catchy vocals, infectious guitar work and great drum parts. The group’s frontman Dougie Cousins ​​shows us once again that he has a great voice and knows how to create the right sound to stick in our minds during “Gone So Gone.” After yet again delivering a banging ‘bang’ performance, we have a feeling they might be crossing the Atlantic for a European tour sooner rather than later. Preferably in at least a mid-sized pop platform, because with such music the tickets will be “Gone So Gone” very soon.

