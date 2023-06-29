New Single Bonnie McKee – “Slay”

Sixteen-year-old Bonnie Mackie immediately had big musical dreams: She moved to Los Angeles to begin a flourishing career as a singer. Unfortunately, her debut was disappointing, prompting her label to haphazardly put the pop singer on the road. He then started as a ghostwriter for big names such as Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. But Mackie didn’t want to stay in the background as a songwriter for the rest of her life, because deep down she is a born entertainer. ten years after DIfficulty Since 2004, the American again slowly releases music and this time with success. this year she brings hot city Is releasing another album, consisting of new versions of songs she wrote in 2013. With “SLAY” we’ve already gotten a powerful taste of that new record.

Bonnie McKee isn’t the sixteen year old she is anymore and she doesn’t care what other people think of her. That is the message that a strong “SLAY” gives. The singer does her best and isn’t afraid to more or less swipe right, not that it bothers us. She does it with a catchy electro beat, which just settles in our minds from the first listen. The chorus is very peppy and we doubt the song will do very well during an American performance. “Slay” makes it clear that McKee is a mature artist with no semblance of confidence, which we can only applaud.

