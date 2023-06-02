New Single by The Weeknd – “Popular” (ft. Madonna & Playboi Carti)

The Weeknd will soon be reuniting in our country of Belgium and has managed to get some media attention every now and then in recent months for various reasons. His single with Future and a re-recording of an old song with Ariana Grande already garnered some attention. Plus, The Weeknd – or Abel Tesfaye – was all over the news when he said he wanted to disband The Weeknd and really just release music under his own name. There could be another album from The Weeknd coming and after that we might get music from Abel himself.

Before the time comes, we can first hope Sculpture, a new TV series created by Tesfaye in which he himself will play a cult leader. The series generated all the necessary controversy, among other things, because the decision to change the story was made when a substantial part of the series had already been filmed, rendering the pre-recorded scenes unusable. In addition, there was an uproar about a scene that would have required Lily-Rose Depp (the daughter of) to insert an egg into her vagina, but that scene was not filmed for practical reasons. the first season is sensational Sculpture at least since Sam Levinson (the man behind Excitement) is also part of the creative team behind it, we can reportedly expect a lot more nudity and sex in the series, though it will (fortunately) be egg-free.

is part of the soundtrack to “Popular” Sculpture And before that, The Weeknd teamed up with rapper Playboy Carty and Queen of Pop Madonna. The song is about someone who wants to be popular and famous and isn’t really as great as you might expect when artists of this caliber work together. The song is quite monotonous, despite the fact that all three artists have their own text. They don’t build towards a climax and it doesn’t take you long to understand how the music works. The single has a cool look and the chorus is catchy as The Weeknd sings the word ‘popular’ to himself eight times. “Popular” isn’t a bad song, but we expected more from it.

Sculpture Starts 4th June and (since the series is from HBO) can be seen on Streamz with us. Shortly after, The Weeknd will play at King Bowdoin Stadium on July 11 and 12.

