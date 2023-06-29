New Single Charlie Adams – “Crying Over Everything”

When Charlie Adams released his promising album at the start of the Corona crisis bullseye After it aired worldwide, we were curious about the sequel. But it was quiet around the American singer for a long time and it took another two years for her to finally show signs of life. That hint came a month and a half ago with the release of the single in which she tried to embrace new feelings in love. The embrace of emotion seems to be common in most recent songs, as this theme is also central to their new single “Cry About Everything”.

Guitars, drums, an emotional voice and lots of sadness; That’s what you can expect in “Crying Over Everything”. Well, we can take the title of this new work quite literally, because it’s about Charlie Adams’ overactive tear ducts. The combination of all these ingredients immediately reminds us of a collaboration between Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne, but this is really a single from a young girl trying to carve her niche among big names. We have a feeling she’s already on her way and we look forward to seeing what feelings she still has to embrace.

