New Single Dominic Fike – “Ant Pile”

It’s been a while since Dominic Fike released his debut album. What could possibly go wrong There are dates from 2020 now, but that doesn’t mean the US has been sitting still in recent years. He worked with Justin Bieber and Paul McCartney, starring in the wildly popular series Excitement And it took a long time for that second full length. Now we can finally start looking forward to it, because sunburn Will appear this summer. Recently we got our first taste of that record with “Dancing in the Courthouse” and with “Ant Pile” we got our second single.

“Ant Pile” is about Dominique Ficke’s first great love. That crush started in elementary school during innocent playdates, but that drama was traded in high school for awkward dates with allergic reactions, mediocre sex, and bad movies. Fike’s lively, narrative writing style immediately gives us an idea of ​​all these events, and the catchy guitar melodies during “Ant Pile” keep the song stuck in our heads. This is one that could easily be replicated, but that may also be because “Ant Pile” only lasts about 2 minutes. We would have liked it a little longer, but otherwise it’s a very successful single by Dominik Ficke!

On July 7, American sunburn in the world.

Facebook/Instagram

Listen to our Single of the Week on Spotify.