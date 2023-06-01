New Single Dorian Electra – “Sodom and Gomorrah”

Dorian Electra kicked off Pride Month with a new single and we would love to see it happen. The American, gender-fluid musician has already released two albums and has since become one of the biggest names in the hyperpop world. He has already collaborated with artists such as Charli XCX, Rebecca Black, Sega Bodega and even Village People, and has already made remixes for 100 GECS and Lady Gaga. The same can be said of an impressive list of artists and Elektra’s most recent single, “Freak Mode.” We’ve described the single with words like whimsical and blood-curdling, but to be honest, we wouldn’t expect anything else from Doryl Electra.

Those who have read the Tanakh, the Bible or the Koran may remember the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, which were known for their wickedness. The Jewish artist was inspired by this and not only refers to the city with Sodom: ‘Give my ass lobotomy / That’s sodomy, diggin’ deep, archeology. Who would have thought archeology could be so much fun? Add to that a quirky production that gets under our skin, especially towards the end, and then you have a new, cool single by Dorian Electra that makes us yearn for more.

