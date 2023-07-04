New Single Greta Ray – “America Forever” (feat. Maisie Peters & Carol Edes)

Singer-songwriters Greta Ray, Maisie Peters and Carol Eades – from Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States respectively – performed on fourth of July A single that appears to be an ode to Carroll’s homeland. At least, that’s what the title “America Forever” suggests. Well, it was not so long ago that Greta and Maisie came together. Ray was allowed to provide background vocals on Peters’ “Two Weeks Ago” earlier this year, but the roles have now been reversed. This time it’s up to Maisie Peters to stay in the background where she is joined by Carol Edess, while Greta details her experience in America.

The Australian song clearly shows that those experiences with the country were positive. We hear her sing about America being a place where she can be herself and doesn’t want to go. It is, as it were, a declaration of love for country (which means the release date was well chosen) backed by guitars and drums. The single has all the elements of a pop song and also reminds us of Taylor Swift at times. Greta and Taylor definitely fall in the same category in terms of style, but we still think Greta May has to try even harder if she really wants to put herself in the same category. The song is very good musically and very shallow in terms of lyrics, so doesn’t stick much. So it will take even more time to assure us of its efficiency.

“America Forever” Is the Warm-Up for Greta Ray’s Album positive spin Which will be released on 18 August.

