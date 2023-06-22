New Single LP – “One Like You”

American singer-songwriter Laura Pergolizzi goes through life in the form of an LP with a pretty confusing moniker. The 42-year-old is headlining her seventh album love lines After the single “Golden”, now “One Like You” has also been released to the world. The true songwriter, who, in addition to a lot of his own work, also wrote songs for artists such as Rihanna, Cher and Backstreet Boys, sometimes dares to cross the boundaries of different genres. For example, we hear her less poppy side on “One Like You,” and we can definitely taste it.

You can hear that LP has a penchant for songwriting first, as the premise is still a very well written song. Add to that a singing guitar, a booming bass line, a powerhouse of her voice, and lyrics about burning love, and the combination makes “One Like You” a catchy song that at times feels like a rock anthem. LP doesn’t need to prove itself anymore, but with this they have done so again. we are waiting for his new album love linesHe Releasing September 29 on BMG.

