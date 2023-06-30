New Single Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Olivia Rodrigo took off like a rocket two years ago. Which is to say, after his music career-high school musicall “Driver’s License” was an anthem for every teenage girl with a broken heart, “Good 4 U” was a much later song for those same girls who saw their sadness turn into positive, slightly aggressive energy. Just to clarify that the American can no longer count millions of streams on two hands, but also count towards billions. debut record Tart Some of them were more hits, but we figured everything must have happened pretty fast for Olivia. Then take a break and work on another: Courage Will be on shelves by the end of summer.

From “vampire” we get one right away First idea of ​​what that record would sound like. The reality is that it won’t really differ from the previous one, but is it really necessary? This solo is again interspersed with a melancholy piano and Olivia again adding her slightly bombastic vocals. Inspiration? Meanwhile, an ex-boyfriend about whom she expresses her sadness and anger. All sound familiar, don’t they? Anyway, “Vampire” blooms interestingly with somewhat pop-punk inspired drums and the song gets a higher tempo each time as a result. In other words, Olivia Rodrigo’s latest creation sounds very familiar, so we already feel certain that the singer has another big radio hit in store.

Courage Appears on 8 September.

Facebook/Instagram/ Twitter / Website

Listen to the single of the week on our channel Spotify.