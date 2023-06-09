New Single Pinkpanthers – “Angel”

The story of pinkpanthes reads like a fairy tale. A teenage girl who goes from making music in her bedroom to one of the UK’s biggest rising stars drops a strong debut mixtape and smash hit “Boys a Liar Pt. 2”. Unfortunately, that fairies The big villain in the story is also the singer herself, because last year at Pukkelpop – a show she herself seems to have forgotten – she was still notable for her unprofessionalism, having recently excelled at the Core Festival in autotune, lipsyncing and wearing lipstick for which she disappeared from the stage for fifteen minutes in the middle of her set. Anyway, numbers don’t lie, so it’s a big deal on the part of the producers to include Pinkpants alongside Dua Lipa on the soundtrack of the new album. Wasn’t a bad idea. barbieA bunch of movies.

However, on the almost two-minute-long “Angel” we hear a slightly different side of Pinkanthes than we’re used to. For example, it is often the influence of opium that seeps into her UK bedroom R&B, so that Barbie’s bright pink complexion is eventually honed. However, this single can’t really be called special, as “Angel” is nothing more than a classic Pinkpants production that simply hums along. We never get the feeling that we hear something that really convinces us, so that song quickly fades into background noise. Overall a great single, this “Angel”, but nothing more.

barbie the album Comes out July 21.

