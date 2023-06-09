New single Renee Rapp – “Snow Angel”

It seems like Raini Rap is releasing music at the speed of lightning. The American debuted last year with “Tattoo” and released a debut EP shortly after. everything for everyone, Outside. Yet Rapp is known for much longer than that, as she is also an actress and has already appeared, among other things sex life of college girls Broadway version of And mean Girls, Clearly singing has been her passion for quite some time now and it has paid off for her, as everything for everyone Succeeded in pulling millions of streams easily. The multi-talent is far from over with his music story and will soon be releasing his debut album snow Angel Whose title track we are getting to hear today.

That “Snow Angel”, like Rap’s previous music, is personal and delicate, becomes clear from the first seconds. A soft piano introduces the song, after which the American gives us goosebumps for the first time with his delicate vocals. That’s immediately followed by another goosebumps moment when she forms a polyphonic choir with herself. As the single progresses, she sings more intensely and the instrumentals build to a climax with guitars and drums at the end. What starts out as a soft piano ballad ends up in a solid rock ballad that leaves a big impression on us. As far as we’re concerned, Renee Rapp is at the start of a very successful music career and we’re happy to follow along.

snow AngelRenee Rapp’s debut album, to be released on August 18.

Facebook/Instagram/Website

Listen to our Single of the Week on Spotify.