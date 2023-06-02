new single saba and no id

Chicago Stand Up! American underground hip-hop phenomenon Sabah is working with star producer No I.D. on a new project. The Chicago rapper released Colorful last year some good things and broke up in 2018 care for me, No I.D. has been making beats for the biggest American rappers for over thirty years including Jay-Z, Yeh and Drake. The two Chicago natives are now teaming up for a mixtape: From the private collection of Sabah and No I.D., A release date has not yet been announced, but the collaboration will be released this summer.

“Hu_man Nature” is the second single from that mixtape, after “Back in the Office” was released worldwide in April. “Hu_man Nature” isn’t long, with Sabah getting just over two minutes to rap about No I.D.’s soulful production. However, he needs no more than two choruses and one verse to convince us. The song is not groundbreaking in terms of content but Sabah’s flow, puns and rap joy is very infectious. The production doesn’t blow our socks off, but the soul sample forms the perfect and warm foundation for Sabah’s songs.

From the private collection of Sabah and No I.D. Can be heard on all streaming services this summer.

