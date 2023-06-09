New Single Sam Smith – “Vulgar” (feat. Madonna)

To this day, S&M stands for Sam and Madonna. The first was recently at the Sportpaleis, where it ended the show with some old hits and turned it into a queer cabaret towards the end. ‘Sexual liberation’ seems to be the story of the evening and when it comes to pop stars and sex, we immediately think of Madonna. In 1992 she released with erotica A record inspired by sex, lust and even the HIV crisis. he in conjunction with gender The book went the wrong way with some people, and a few years later she sang “Oops, I Don’t Know I Can’t Talk About Sex” on “Human Nature”, making it clear that she did. You will regret if you didn’t.

Just before the closing track “Unholy”, Sam Smith performed a cover of Madonna’s “Human Nature” at the Sportpalace. Now the duo is back together to release a new song with which they are once again humming along with the full confidence of those who think they love the album. erotica What “profane” songs are about. “We’re sexy and free and we feel… obscene” and then the beat drops in a blissful way. The title is repeated slightly and the dancing may begin. Play this kind of song at midnight at a nice (queer) party and there will be some good dancing. During the chorus, the music is reminiscent of something that might come from the hand of Tsar B through a combination of techno and violin-like sounds. The lyrics are not very strong, but “Vulgar” is a very cool song that is very catchy and catchy.

Facebook/Instagram/Website

Listen to the Single of the Week on our channel Spotify.